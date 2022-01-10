In Moscow, three passengers had a fight with a taxi driver. One of the attackers broke the jaw of the capital’s driver, the TV channel reported. REN TV…

The incident took place in the evening at Kolokolnikov Lane. The 25-year-old victim said that three Russians came into conflict with him. As a result of the scuffle, he was hospitalized. On the fact of the incident, a check began.

Earlier, a Cuban citizen stabbed a taxi driver in Balashikha near Moscow. The foreigner began to behave aggressively after a comment from the driver. At some point, he took out a piercing-cutting object and attacked the man.