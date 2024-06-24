Kommersant: Bank of China has suspended operations with Russian sanctioned banks

A division of the large Chinese bank of the same name, Bank of China, has suspended operations since June 24, 2024 with Russian banks included in the sanctions list of the US authorities. About it reports “Kommersant” with reference to sources.

The newspaper’s interlocutors clarified that the settlement business of the Bank of China subsidiary was focused mainly on payments in yuan between Russia and China. This division accounts for a significant portion of payments traffic. Now Russian companies will have to look for other ways to conduct transactions with Chinese counterparties.

Analysts linked Bank of China’s decision to suspend payment processing primarily with the financial organization’s fears of falling under secondary sanctions from the US authorities. At the same time, Russian banks that are not yet included in the SDN List of the United States will be able to continue accepting payments in yuan, the interlocutors concluded.

Large Chinese banks have stopped accepting payments in dollars from Russia since December 2023. Later, local financial institutions restricted the processing of transactions in yuan. This was done, in particular, by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China Construction Bank (CCB) and Bank of China. In the second half of March 2024, they were joined by Ping An Bank and Bank of Ningbo, which are among the top 15 largest banks in China.