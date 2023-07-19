It seems that the Ukrainian war has stalled. Neither the Ukrainian counteroffensive manages to recover territory at the speed that kyiv expected after the long-awaited arrival of the Leopard tanks, nor is Russia capable of breaking the Ukrainian spirit with the already routine missile and drone attacks. However, the consequences of the invasion on a global level can worsen again and cause a humanitarian catastrophe far away from Slavic territory.

For this reason, today we focus the analysis of international information on the effects that the breakdown of the grain agreement in the Black Sea may have on the increase in global hunger.

These are the three issues we will address.

The impact of the termination of the grain agreement

China’s economic weakness worsens

Land is unable to get out of its political crisis

If you want to receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email, sign up here:

The Black Sea Agreement The Russian blockade will bring famine to Africa

There were two most immediate consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Europe: the massive arrival of refugees and the explosion in prices, first for energy and later for food. After all, Russia was the European Union’s main gas supplier and Ukraine its main breadbasket. But what for our continent is a problem of inflation, in Africa it can be a humanitarian catastrophe.

That extreme was avoided thanks to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement between Ukraine and Russia, with Turkey and the United Nations as intermediaries and guarantors, so that the former could continue exporting cereals by sea that are vital in sub-Saharan Africa. 33 million tons have crossed the sea aboard a thousand ships that have allowed prices to be reduced by 23%. The World Food Program has channeled 725,000 of those tons to the countries most in need, from Afghanistan to Sudan, despite the fact that Vladimir Putin maintains that it is the most developed countries that benefit the most from the measure.

The load of grain in ships is in danger after the refusal to extend the Black Sea agreement.



AFP







But the agreement had to be extended every four months and, after the announcement by the United States that it would send cluster bombs to Ukraine – banned in the European Union but also used by Russia – and the latest attack on the Russian bridge to Crimea, Moscow has decided to cancel it. The European Union considers that “Russia is exacerbating the food security crisis created by its aggression against Ukraine” and demands that it “cease illegally blockading Ukrainian ports”.

Action Against Hunger assured yesterday that the hiatus in the agreement -because everyone expects it to resume- “could be devastating for the Sahel”. Russia is thus punishing the innocent, those who have less, in a kind of global blackmail that can go wrong. Because Moscow has great interests in Africa, and its attitude can easily be interpreted as a neglect of its moral responsibility and indifference to the death it can cause thousands of kilometers from where it is fighting. The NGO already says it in its latest report: “No matter who is fighting, hunger always wins.”

The second world economy slows down China’s social pact in jeopardy

In any case, the destination of the most important part of the cereals that cross the Black Sea is China. And there the economy limps. So much so that even the staunchly nationalist Global Times newspaper admits that its performance is disappointing. “Our economy has not achieved the strong rebound that people expected after the pandemic,” writes the newspaper’s former editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin. These are difficult words to understand if one takes into account that China’s GDP grew by 6.3% in the second quarter of the year. The trick is that it is an annualized rate, and that last year around this time China was mired in the stage of the most damaging pandemic for its economy, with brutal closures in many cities.

In any case, the most worrying thing for the Communist Party is something else: urban youth unemployment, that of those between the ages of 16 and 24, reached a record rate of 21.3% in June. Spain would like to be at those levels, but for China the failure is huge and can be interpreted as a break in the social pact that legitimizes the government at the head of the country: the population leaves aside the demands for democracy and freedoms in exchange that leaders provide a sustained improvement in their well-being. And with the graduation of the largest group of university students, the situation could worsen even more.



Industry and exports continue to have a lot of weight in the Chinese economy.



Reuters







The Chinese government is confident of reaching the 5% growth target for this year, but the general feeling is that China has stepped off the accelerator before it has reached the high-income level. It is a great power, yes, but it is still far from the most industrialized countries if the data is looked at per capita. And domestic consumption still does not have the weight it should, thus causing a significant dependence on manufacturing and exports. Precisely to support them, the yuan -the Chinese currency- has depreciated substantially in recent weeks, to trade at 8 for each euro, a change not seen for a long time. And that causes friction with the West, which fears this devaluation because it makes its products less competitive.

political crisis Thailand fails to end its turmoil

In nearby Thailand, the problems are more political than economic. Because, after almost a decade of military rule, the only candidate for prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, only managed 324 of the 376 votes needed to lead the country. This 42-year-old politician gave the bell last May when he won with his progressive Move Forward party (walk forward) a resounding victory at the polls that were going to put an end to the last episode of the many military interventions that have peppered the troubled Thailand’s journey towards democracy.



Pita Limjaroenrat.



Reuters







But the sweeping reforms he has proposed – demilitarize, decentralize and crack down on monopolies – spark fear among the broad conservative spectrum that controls the powers that be. As if that were not enough, Limjaroenrat has advanced his intention to get his hands on the most sacred institution in the country: the monarchy.

Specifically, Limjaroenrat wants to modify section 112 of the Penal Code, which regulates the crime of lese majesty, which can carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and is used very lightly. Taking into account that the current monarch is a true scoundrel whose excesses have starred in front pages around the world, and that they leave those of Juan Carlos I in child’s play, the youth is even in favor of the abolition of section 112. But There is still among the oldest that feeling of reverence towards a king who is always above his subjects, literally: in his presence, everyone has to kneel so as not to exceed him in height.

Move Forward does not have a sufficient majority to invest its prime minister, and that it is in a coalition with seven parties. But his opponents have no alternative either, which is why many fear that Thailand is heading for a new political blockade that will lead, once again, to a coup d’état. Today the vote will be repeated and, if the result is the same, Limjaroenrat will have his last chance tomorrow.

Is all for today. I hope I have explained well some of what is happening out there. If you are signed up, you will receive this newsletter every Wednesday in your email. And, if you like it, it will be very helpful if you share it and recommend it to your friends.