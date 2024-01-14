Deripaska called for waiting for the end of the conflict in Ukraine no earlier than May 2025

There is no point in expecting a quick peace in Ukraine; the conflict will end no earlier than May 2025. Possible timing on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos was predicted by Russian billionaire and businessman Oleg Deripaska.

It is expected that the main topic of the forum will be negotiations on a settlement in the Middle East and peace in Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will come from the United States.

It’s a pity that there won’t be a constructive conversation about the situation in Ukraine—there won’t be a Russian delegation. Although you won’t have to wait for peace before May 25th Oleg Deripaska billionaire and businessman

In addition, Deripaska indicated that the conflict in Gaza is on the agenda. The second important topic will be a discussion of the current economic situation against the backdrop of rising interest rates and growing debt, the businessman noted.

NATO called for preparations for a long confrontation in Ukraine

As NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana noted, the conflict between Ukraine and Russia will last for a long time and may not end even in 2025. According to him, a protracted conflict is expected “with small offensives and counter-offensives.” At the same time, Joana stressed that the North Atlantic Alliance will continue to support Kyiv.

At the same time, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke out against freezing the conflict in Ukraine. He justified his position by arguing that a just peace cannot include an agreement on terms dictated by Russia.

Putin outlined the terms of peace negotiations on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Moscow wants to end the conflict as soon as possible, but will do so on its own terms. According to him, the essence of the problem lies not in Ukraine, but in those who, through the hands of Ukraine, are trying to destroy Russia. The head of state said that Moscow has no desire to “fight endlessly,” but it is not going to give up its positions either.

In turn, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov indicated that the Kremlin does not see the prerequisites for holding peace negotiations on Ukraine. At the same time, he noted that achieving goals through peaceful, political and diplomatic means is a more preferable option for Moscow.

Zelensky spoke out against freezing the conflict

As Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky explained, the frozen conflict represents a stalemate. According to him, this is “a volcano that is sleeping and will definitely wake up.” Some kind of end to the conflict is necessary, he stressed.

At the same time, the politician added that Kyiv does not plan to pause in hostilities in the near future. He believes that a truce even for two or three years will lead to Russia simply “moving over” Ukraine.