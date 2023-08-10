FLY. The co-founder of Yandex, the main Russian Internet search engine, Arkady Volozh has condemned the war against Ukraine. “I am categorically against Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, where I have, like many, friends and relatives. I am horrified by the fact that bombs are falling on Ukrainian homes every day,” he said in a statement delivered by his collaborators to the independent Meduza portal. The businessman stressed that although he hasn’t lived in Russia since 2014, when the annexation of Crimea took place and Russia supported and instigated pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine; and therefore he feels «in part responsible for the actions of the country».

Volozh added that, since the start of the war in February last year, he has focused on supporting talented Russian engineers who have decided to leave Russia and can now start a new life abroad. “I had to remain silent for many reasons. One can argue to what extent this statement is timely, but not about its essence. I’m against the war,” he stressed.

Volozh is the fourth businessman on Forbes’ list of 200 richest Russians to be anti-war, after Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Oleg Tinkov and Andrei Borodin.