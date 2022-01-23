Russian biathlete Daniil Serokhvostov did not agree with teammate Anton Babikov, who complained about the lack of a friendly atmosphere in the national team. This is reported RIA News.

He noted that he heard the words of the athlete in the television broadcast of the mass start at the World Cup stage in Antholz, Italy, which he watched with another Russian, Karim Khalili. “We were a little shocked by his words. We spend every evening together, at the training camps and stages together. I don’t know why he said that,” Serokhvostov said.

The Russian also suggested that Babikov did not mean the relationship between the athletes. According to Serokhvostov, the biathlete could talk about the staff, coaches and representatives of the women’s team.

Babikov spoke out on January 22. A day later, the athlete, along with Serokhvostov, Alexander Loginov and Eduard Latypov, won a silver medal in the relay race at the World Cup in Antholz.