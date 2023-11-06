Pavel Mintyukov became the leader in points scored among NHL rookies

Russian defenseman of the Anaheim Ducks Pavel Mintyukov scored an assist in the regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL) against the Vegas Golden Knights. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

Now the Russian has one goal and seven assists in 11 matches of the season. This allowed him to become the leader in points scored among NHL rookies. According to this indicator, he shares first place with American Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers and his compatriot Logan Cooley from the Arizona Coyotes.

Anaheim defeated Vegas with a score of 4:2. The Ducks are in sixth place in the Western Conference.

19-year-old Mintyukov is a graduate of Dynamo Moscow. He was selected 10th overall by Anaheim in the 2022 draft.