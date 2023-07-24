A drunken Russian started a fight with the policemen who did not let him go to the “Hands Up” concert

The Russian was detained for attacking the police at the entrance to the concert in Luzhniki. On Monday, July 24, reports Telegram– channel “112”.

According to the publication, we are talking about Rustik Veliyev, who bought a ticket for the performance of the Hands Up group. However, the security of the concert venue refused to let the man inside, because he was in a state of extreme intoxication. The police came to the rescue, who explained to the man that the actions of the guards were lawful. At some point, the violator of the order rushed to beat the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He managed to punch in the face of one of the policemen, the second he struck a strong blow in the ankle, after which he was tied up and sent to the department. The rowdy faces a criminal case for being in a public place while intoxicated and for attacking police officers.

