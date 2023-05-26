In Yekaterinburg, a man beat a man who teased him because of the name of a child until his spleen ruptured

A resident of Yekaterinburg beat a 12-year-old child until his spleen ruptured because of jokes about his last name. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

According to the channel, the incident occurred on the evening of May 24. A group of schoolchildren noticed a man on Rodonitova Street – one of them was familiar with a passerby, and the children began to tease him.

The Russian entered the entrance, trying not to react to the offenders, but the schoolchildren ran after him and continued to ridicule him. Then the man attacked one of the children with his fists, hitting him several times in the stomach and head, and then left.

Later, the injured boy developed a stomach ache, and his parents took him to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed the child with a ruptured spleen, he was placed in intensive care. The attacker is wanted by the police.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Kaliningrad beat a nine-year-old child to a concussion because he insulted her son.