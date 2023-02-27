AvtoVAZ will raise car prices by 2% from March

The Russian manufacturer AvtoVAZ announced a price increase for its cars. Since March, they will grow by about 2 percent, quotes the head of the company Maxim Sokolov TASS.

He recalled that the cost at which the manufacturer sells cars to dealers has not risen since March 2022. “We will raise the price of sold cars from March 1, not much, depending on the car, but about 2 percent. This is much less than year-on-year inflation from March 2022 to March 2023,” Sokolov added.

At the end of December, the head of AvtoVAZ warned of an imminent increase in prices for Lada cars. Then he said that the growth of their value will be significantly lower than the rate of inflation. According to the forecast of the Central Bank, this figure in Russia in 2023 will be from five to seven percent.

In February, a TASS source in one of the dealerships said that prices for a number of AvtoVAZ cars would be raised from March 1. He also claimed that the changes would mainly affect air-conditioned vehicles.