Vedomosti: the government will not extend the duty-free threshold for the import of goods by individuals at €1,000

A new extension of the duty-free threshold of 1,000 euros for the importation of goods from abroad by individuals may threaten the development of domestic production. When discussing the issue, the relevant ministries are inclined to this conclusion, write Vedomosti, citing two federal officials.

If this opinion wins, then from October 1 this year, the threshold will drop to 200 euros, and everything above will be subject to a duty of 15 percent of the value of the parcel. The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economic Development claim that the decision has not yet been made, an assessment is underway to maintain a balance of interests of manufacturers, retail chains and consumers.

The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) raised the duty-free import threshold five times last spring at the request of the Russian side. The government saw the measure as one of the ways to combat Western sanctions that could provoke a shortage of consumer goods.

Then the initiative was approved by representatives of the five countries that are members of the EAEU, but if Russia does not initiate its extension, then the measure will cease to operate automatically.

At the same time, officials acknowledged that such a high threshold gives rise to abuse by resellers, and the vast majority of purchases by individuals are below the level of 200 euros. The interlocutors of the publication note that the measure was initially considered as temporary, and thanks to the established scheme of parallel imports, the need for it disappears.

The representative of the Ministry of Industry and Trade stressed that lowering the threshold will equalize the cost of foreign and domestic equipment, which will increase sales of the latter. At the same time, the head of the real sector of the TsMASF, Vladimir Salnikov, considers the arguments related to the development of production to be dubious. He notes that in the price range from 200 to 1000 euros, goods that are in demand among individuals have no competitors in Russia (luxury goods, expensive electronics), therefore, most likely, the abolition of the increased threshold is due to the desire to replenish the budget.

Earlier, the CEO of Beshtau Electronics (produces monoblocks, monitors, keyboards and other peripherals) Varktes Galustyan asked to tighten the requirements for the register of domestic electronics so that monitors, printers and other foreign-made peripherals do not fall into it. Under the current conditions, Russian goods from the list are not in demand on the market.