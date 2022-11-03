The authorities imposed by the Kremlin in Kherson, in southern Ukraine, practically give up the northwestern part of the province and the city of the same name, the only capital in the hands of Moscow’s troops. “Most likely, our units, our soldiers, will move to the other area of ​​the Kherson region,” admitted the deputy head of the Russian military administration in the area, Kirill Stremousov, referring to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River. . While he was making these statements on one of the prime-time programs on Russian propaganda channels, Solovyov Live, the Russian flag disappeared from the regional Administration building. A military spokeswoman for the Ukrainian army has, however, been skeptical of this information: she fears that the alleged Russian withdrawal could be a trap to lure into a trap the Ukrainian forces, who have advanced towards Kherson in recent weeks.

Stremousov, who collaborates with the Kremlin and is wanted for treason by kyiv, reiterated his pleas for Ukrainian citizens to voluntarily leave the provincial capital, which before the war had some 290,000 inhabitants and which has been in the hands of Moscow since the first weeks of the offensive that began in February. “Those people who did not have time to move should leave as soon as possible,” Stremousov said. If not for good, the authorities have announced a forced eviction starting next Sunday, November 6.

More information

The Ukrainian withdrawal at Kherson, almost without planting opposition to the invader, was one of the worst defeats of the kyiv forces at the beginning of the war. And it also prevented Ukraine from accessing much of its Black Sea coast, making its recovery one of the key objectives of the counteroffensive launched by the government of Volodymyr Zelensky in the south and east occupied by Russia. The lack of preparation for a surprise offensive and the collaboration of local authorities with the invader opened the doors to the Russians during the first weeks of the offensive. Last September, this province was illegally annexed by Russia together with a part of the Zaporizhia province, and those of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Stremousov has also published various videos on his personal Telegram channel where he repeated the message. In one of them, recorded in the middle of the street and in a store, dozens of Ukrainian residents were seen leading a normal life, while the politician complained that they had not left their homes due to the imminent arrival of the Ukrainian army ―the evacuation of inhabitants of the Kherson area began already in the last weeks of October. “People remain in Kherson”, he lamented, while assuring, in accordance with Russian propaganda, that “the Nazis, with US help, do not stop bombing the city’s civil infrastructure”. The residents recorded on the video did not seem to care about these alarmist proclamations.

In another of his recordings, Stremousov appears inside a car full of junk. In that speech he assures that “everything is in order in Kherson” and “life goes on”, although he acknowledges that the attempts to break the Russian defensive lines in the Ukrainian province annexed by Moscow “do not stop”.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

On the other hand, the Russian authorities have prohibited the passage of vehicles from the southeast bank to the northeast, although they allow them to leave the city in the opposite direction and ensure that “the temporary cessation of communication will not affect the transport of food and essential goods ”.

Headquarters relocation

After the removal of the Russian flag from both the regional Administration building and the Ushakov Maritime Academy, the Russian authorities explained to the newspaper ura that the administrative headquarters have moved to the city of Genichesk, tens of kilometers further to the southeast, very close to the border with the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

The war correspondent of the Russian daily Komsomolskaya Pravda, Alexander Kots, has been to Kherson and has published a video in which the Russian tricolor flag hung from other public buildings, such as the City Hall, and several schools. In the image, uploaded to Telegram by the governor of Kherson, Gennadi Laguta, the regional Administration building appears without the Russian flag.

Natalia Humenyuk, head of the press center of the Ukrainian army, assured the Reuters news agency on Thursday that the removal of the Russian flag from the Administration building in that city could be a Russian trap to attract Ukrainian troops to an advance. reckless “as they prepare for street fighting” in Kherson.

Ukraine has so far shown skepticism about a possible Russian withdrawal from the city. kyiv maintains a strict secret about the progress of its troops, although a week ago it was estimated that the Ukrainian forces were only 12 kilometers from the city. Kirilo Budanov, head of intelligence for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, then confirmed that the objective was to take Kherson before the end of the year and defined as “an illusion” to think of a Russian withdrawal without fighting. The Russians, he claimed, “are moving in new units and preparing to defend in the streets of Kherson.”

The recovery of the capital of the province of Kherson is not only of great symbolic importance, but also strategic. Not only because of its access to the Black Sea, but also because this city is considered essential for preparing a future offensive on Crimea and the provinces of Donetsk and Zaporizhia. The city and its province are also essential for the supply of weapons for Russian troops from Crimea. If Ukraine reconquers the province, the peninsula in Russian hands since 2014 will no longer have the water and electricity supply that comes from the Dnieper River.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.