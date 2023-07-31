Siluanov explained the need for a frontal reduction in budget spending by 10%

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov explained the need for a frontal reduction in 2024 budget expenditures on unprotected items by “financially capacious tasks” next year. This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Finance in an interview TASS.

The minister said that the expected reduction of ten percent is “not a reduction, but a redistribution, a prioritization of spending for new purposes.” He noted that the government does this every year.

Russian budget expenditures for 2024 are planned at the level of 29 trillion rubles. Of these, only ten percent of 4.5 trillion, that is, 450 billion rubles, are subject to optimization, Siluanov said. He emphasized that the rest of the expenses are classified as “protected” – this category includes salaries, pensions, social benefits, defense and security spending, as well as most of the transfers of the regions.

The minister clarified that the costs of projects that can be postponed to a later time are subject to reduction. According to him, the ministries and departments will determine on their own what can be optimized and what can not. At the same time, all social expenses are provided with budget money, Siluanov assured.

The head of the Ministry of Finance also named the main reason for the sharp weakening of the ruble – according to him, it is a change in the country’s trade balance. The rate depends on the inflows and outflows of foreign currency in and out of the country, while imports to Russia have recovered, while exports, primarily oil and gas, have decreased in monetary terms. Among other reasons for the change in the exchange rate, Siluanov noted the holiday season and the departure of foreign companies, which significantly increased the demand for currency within the country.