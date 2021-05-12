The Russian authorities have explained the rationale behind breaking tax treaties with other countries. As Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, the revision of the agreements should become a barrier for companies that pursue an aggressive policy. His words lead TASS…

“From the point of view of analysis, the most important four relevant tax jurisdictions we have subjected to changes in our tax agreements, and one of them, the Netherlands, did not agree, Cyprus, Malta, Luxembourg agreed,” the head of government said.

According to Mishustin, thus a barrier has appeared in front of companies pursuing an aggressive tax policy. This serves to prevent firms “from diverting huge amounts of dividends, royalties or interest to low-tax jurisdictions.”

Earlier in May, Russia tore up its tax agreement with the Netherlands. The question of denunciation of the agreement with the Netherlands was raised after the Russian authorities were unable to agree with Amsterdam on a significant change in its terms. The key change was to increase the tax rate on profits on dividends and interest at source to 15 percent.

According to the conditions still in force, interest paid by a Russian company to residents of the Netherlands is not subject to income tax in Russia. Dividends are taxed at a rate of five percent.