Kommersant: The Ministry of Agriculture did not support the idea of ​​the State Duma to limit margins on essential products

The proposal of the State Duma to limit trade margins on essential foodstuffs at the level of 10-15 percent did not find support in the government. About this with reference to the recall of the Ministry of Agriculture on the relevant resolution writes “Kommersant”.

The department pointed out that it is impossible to regulate only trade margins, for such measures it would be necessary to deal with every stage of production and sale of products. However, such interference in the industry destabilizes the economy, deprives producers and sellers of incentives. The result will not be lower prices, but lower taxes and deficits.

At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture recalled that the government can already set temporary ceiling prices for certain categories of products in the event that they rise in price by more than 10 percent within 60 days, regardless of seasonality. Moreover, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) and retail chains cooperate on voluntary markup limits for certain vegetables, dairy products, sugar and bread.

In a commentary to the publication, a representative of the Ministry of Agriculture indicated that the price situation in the food market is stable and there is no need to introduce regulation of markups. On the contrary, a permanent impact on prices will have a negative impact on the economy.

Earlier it became known that the Ministry of Agriculture may initiate a reduction in import duties on tomatoes and cucumbers if prices for these vegetables continue to grow. As another way to combat the rise in price of tomatoes, an increase in the duty-free quota for their import from Turkey is being considered.