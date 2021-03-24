The Ministry of Agriculture has denied assumptions about a possible shortage of sugar in Russia as a result of state regulation of sugar prices. The ministry urged not to believe the reports of supply disruptions, since the country is provided with the necessary volumes of product. RIA News…

This year, the stability of the situation, the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized, will ensure the expansion of the cultivated areas for sugar beet, and support for the industry – reimbursement of costs for the production and sale of products and soft loans. Officials did not rule out the use of measures of customs and tariff regulation.

Related materials

On the eve of several retailers at once complained that manufacturers refuse to fulfill orders for the supply of sugar at prices that are fixed by agreements with the government. Trading networks indicated that after the completion of old contracts, it is impossible to conclude new ones, and in the auctions, where more than 25 manufacturers previously participated, now there are no more than one or two left.

Sugar producers, in turn, note that sellers have increased their requests, although they ship them no less than a year ago. Experts believe that the imbalance could be related to the desire of companies to have time to buy sugar cheap.

The market was awaiting the completion of agreements on price caps for sugar and sunflower oil, but the government decided to extend them by at least two months. Under the terms of the deal, a liter of cheap sunflower oil should cost no more than 110 rubles, and a kilogram of sugar – 46 rubles.