The Minister of Economic Development of Russia Maxim Reshetnikov announced a possible readjustment of the tax system so that it would make it less profitable for business to withdraw funds abroad. In an interview with the RBC TV channel, he stressed that entrepreneurs who are not taking part in the new investment cycle should be ready to give more to the treasury.

According to him, the changes must be careful in order to do without revolutions. But the main option is to raise taxes for companies paying too much dividend to shareholders.

Reshetnikov pointed out that the Ministry of Finance has already presented the first drafts of this project. In the near future, they will be discussed, including with business. He admitted that it is impossible to prohibit companies from paying dividends and the authorities are not against such payments in principle in order to preserve the stock market, but they should be reduced.

This is not the first warning from the government about dividend payments. At the end of May, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) Yuri Trutnev proposed increasing dividend taxes for enterprises that do not index salaries to employees. Thus, the official wants to partially solve the problem of low salaries at their expense.

Later, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov suggested that for a business that abuses the withdrawal of funds abroad, the profit tax will increase from 20 to 25-30 percent. According to him, it will be up to the authorities to decide who pays such a tax, and its goal is to force companies to invest domestically. Sazanov concluded that they will only be punished for egregious cases, but it will be possible to talk about specific parameters only by the end of the summer. Other measures of pressure on business are not excluded.

The Financial Stability Review of the Central Bank says that in 2021, Russians trading on the stock exchange began to invest significantly more actively in shares of foreign companies, but for Russian companies, on the contrary, investments decreased. Low shareholder payments are one of the main reasons for the low share price and holding back the company’s capitalization.