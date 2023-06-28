In Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a man was sentenced to six years for stabbing an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a court sentenced a 52-year-old local resident to six years in prison for assaulting a policeman. This was reported to Lente.ru in the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

The Russian was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 318 (“Use of violence dangerous to life and health against a representative of power in connection with the performance of his official duties”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony.

According to the agency, on the morning of November 19, 2021, an employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received a call: a person involved in an apartment on Dikopoltseva Street beat a woman. The law enforcement officer arrived at the dwelling, but the convict began to resist detention and threatened with a knife. Then the man hit the security officer in the right shoulder.