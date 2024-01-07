Russian 20-year-old short speed skater Sereda fell into a coma and died due to the flu

Russian speed skater Anastasia Sereda died at the age of 20. She was called one of the most promising young athletes in Russian short track speed skating.

It is known that the girl won awards at the international level from the age of 15, and was awarded her last gold medal two months before her death.

The cause of death of the athlete could be complications due to influenza

Representative of the St. Petersburg Skating Federation Nikolai Tretyakov said that the athlete died due to influenza A, which caused complications on the brain. According to Tretyakov, Sereda was in a coma for almost a month.

It is known that the short track speed skater fell ill with the flu in early December last year and stopped participating in competitions. The athlete’s coach Marina Yashina, in turn, toldthat the girl was hospitalized in an infectious diseases hospital in Ufa, where she was at a training camp See also McDonald's franchises found for employing children, including two 10-year-olds

Galina Sereda, mother of the deceased, confirmed diagnosis of her daughter and clarified that her funeral will take place on the morning of Monday, January 8, in Saransk.

Photo: Alexander Vilf / RIA Novosti

Sereda was one of the country's leading short track speed skaters

The athlete was born on March 30, 2003. She was a student of the Olympic Reserve Sports School for short track speed skating and won prizes as part of the relay team at the Russian Cup competitions in 2022 and 2023.

In the main competition, Sereda represented St. Petersburg, and in the parallel competition, Mordovia. She had the title of Master of Sports of Russia. In 2019, she entered the top six short track speed skaters in Russia.

The skating family suffered a great loss – Anastasia Sereda passed away. We express our condolences to Anastasia’s family and friends. Bright memory! Russian Skating Union

Russian football player previously died at the age of 17

In December 2022, goalkeeper of the CSKA youth women's football club Victoria Vinogradova died at the age of 18. The army club did not explain why the girl died. It was noted that the football player passed away on vacation.

CSKA expressed condolences to the athlete’s family and stated that they would remember Vinogradova as a responsive, caring person who was ready to help.

Vinogradova joined the CSKA youth team in the 2022 season, but did not play a single match for the red-blue team. The team is in seventh place in the championship standings.