In the United States, the Russian army was recognized as the strongest in the world

The Russian army was recognized as the best in the world according to the American military magazine US News & World Report. It has surpassed the United States and China in the ranking of countries with the most powerful armed forces.

The Russian army moved from second to first place, the US and Chinese armed forces occupy the second and third places in the ranking, respectively. US News & World Report

The magazine’s analysts awarded the Russian Army 94.3 points out of a possible hundred in the overall rating compiled based on the results of a global survey. In the “Leader” and “Political Influence” subcategories, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation received the maximum possible one hundred points out of one hundred.

94.3 points out of 100 possible received the Russian Army

The ranking was compiled based on a survey of more than 17 thousand people around the world. The study’s authors identified a set of 73 terms that can be used to describe a country and that are related to the success of the state.

Respondents rated the extent to which they associate certain attributes with a particular nation. The strength of the armies of individual countries was assessed based on the responses of those surveyed. This quality was taken into account when compiling the overall US News Best Countries ranking in the Strength subcategory.

Related materials:

In 2021, National Interest magazine put Russia takes second place in the ranking of the most powerful armies in the world. The leadership was then given to the United States, with China taking third place. The material noted the active development of the Russian fleet. The publication’s experts also stated that the Russian army is superior to the American army in all categories of ground power, except for armored vehicles.

Earlier, former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Russian air defense systems completely destroyed Ukrainian aviation.

The expert noted that multi-level and complex air defense, developed by scientists and engineers, will provide Russia with superiority in future wars. In his opinion, in the event of a hypothetical conflict with the United States, American advanced aircraft would literally “evaporate into thin air.”

The USA and China took second and third place in the ranking.

The United States took second place in the ranking of military power, with China in third place, according to a study by US News & World Report.

The top ten also included Israel, South Korea, Iran, Great Britain, Germany and Turkey. Ukraine took sixth position in this ranking. The weakest armies, according to the publication, are those of Estonia, Singapore and Luxembourg.

In 2022, experts from the RAND Corporation reported that Russian artillery is superior in its capabilities to field guns of the US Army. It is noted that the Pentagon neglected the artillery of the US ground forces for two decades, since since the early 2000s it began to primarily focus on counterinsurgency operations. As a result, field artillery and air defense faced particularly severe cuts.

Related materials:

In the overall ranking of the best countries in the world, Russia took 37th place

In the overall ranking of the best countries in the world, Russia took 37th place out of 87. The top three, according to US News & World Report, are Switzerland, Canada and Sweden. Ukraine is in 68th place on this list.

The publication’s material on Russia notes that the country has one of the world’s largest economies, based on extensive natural resources.

Russia is also one of the world’s largest exporters of military weapons, second only to the United States. US News & World Report

In September, Russia was named one of the three most powerful powers in the world in 2023, according to a survey of 17 thousand people according to US News & World Report. Russia retained third place in the power rankings, despite the conflict with Ukraine, the study notes. Second place in the power ranking is given to China, while the United States is recognized as the leader of the list.