“Kommersant”: the Russian army will be given the right to forcibly turn off civilian networks

The Cabinet of Ministers proposed to create a mechanism for sharing radio frequencies between law enforcement agencies and civil telecom operators. About it writes “Kommersant” with reference to the document.

It is noted that the government of the Russian Federation has introduced an initiative into the strategy for the development of the communications industry until 2030, which involves the creation of a mechanism for sharing radio frequencies between law enforcement agencies and civil telecom operators. If approved, when a state of emergency is declared, the army will be able to turn off networks and will be able to restrict the use of radio frequency bands by civilian users.

It is planned that for this purpose an organization will be identified – the operator of technical means, which will receive frequencies intended for the joint use of “modern and future generations of mobile communications.” As the publication clarifies, in the event of a state of emergency in the country, communications will completely come under the control of law enforcement agencies.

Experts interviewed by Kommersant expressed the opinion that this initiative will help improve the quality of mobile communications, since “in peacetime” the bands that are now occupied by the military will be available to operators.

Earlier it was reported that in Russia they thought about creating a virtual cellular operator for government agencies. While the project is at the stage of discussion and technical tests, they want to launch it on the basis of the ERA-GLONASS state accident information system.