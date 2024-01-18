Russian military took control of the village of Veseloye near Soledar

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on January 18 that it had taken control of the village of Veseloye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). This happened thanks to the actions of units of the Southern Group of Forces.

The settlement is located northeast of Soledar and Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), about 20 kilometers from the latter.

Veseloye became the first settlement taken under control in 2024

The village became the first settlement that the Russian army took control of in the coming year, based on January briefings from the Russian Ministry of Defense on the progress of the special operation. Previously, January 10, reported about the attempt of the Russian Armed Forces to advance at Vesely, but at that time the Armed Forces of Ukraine still held their positions.

Photo: Alexander Reka / TASS

Vesyoloye is located in the northern direction in the Artemovsky district of the DPR. Russian military officers notethat recently the Russian Armed Forces in this area have actively attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, displacing them. Back in December 2023, Russian units wedged themselves into the defenses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces along the railway line east of the village. As a result, the Ukrainian military retreated, correspondents reported.

Near Vesely there are also larger villages – Razdolovka, Perezdnoye, Zvanovka, which, according to available data, are controlled by the Ukrainian side and are located along the railway.

Fighting in this area was reported a year ago

At the beginning of February 2023, soldiers of the Akhmat special forces, together with the 2nd brigade of the 2nd Army Corps, consolidated their position in the Vesely area, recapturing a strategically important stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Then it was argued that the Russian military was now in a more advantageous position than the Ukrainian one, and intended to continue to advance in this direction.

Photo: Dmitry Yagodkin / TASS

In September, Veseloe was mentioned in connection with the fact that Russian military personnel repelled an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces there and improved their tactical position.

On the eve of the New Year, the Russian Armed Forces took control of Marinka in the DPR

On December 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported on the taking of Marinka, one of the main fortified areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, under control. As Shoigu explained, the liberation of Marinka not only reduces the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ ability to defend itself, but also gives the Russian military additional opportunities for further actions in this direction.