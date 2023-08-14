Russian Defense Ministry: on the night of August 14, a blow was struck on the production of unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On the night of August 14, the Russian army launched a group attack on the places of production and storage of unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

The strike on the identified objects was inflicted by sea-based high-precision long-range weapons, he noted.

Konashenkov stressed that unmanned boats were used by Ukrainian troops for terrorist attacks. One of them was an attempt to attack a military base in Novorossiysk in early August.

“The target has been reached. All designated objects were hit, ”the representative of the military department added.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense reported on the reflection of six attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction. At the same time, Ukrainian troops lost up to 65 people, three armored vehicles and a German self-propelled gun Panzerhaubitze-2000.