Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces struck at the joint defense headquarters of Artemovsk in the DPR

The Russian army struck at the joint defense headquarters of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). This was reported to journalists by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

How many officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were killed as a result of the strike is not reported.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, announced that the Russian Armed Forces had taken under fire control the last supply route for the Ukrainian army in Artemovsk.

Russian assault troops continue fighting in the west of the city under the cover of airborne troops. The battle for Artemovsk has been going on since August 2022. According to the head of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu, control over Artemivsk will allow the Russian Armed Forces to advance deep into Ukraine. The minister also called Artemivsk an important defense center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.