The Ministry of Defense announced the impact of high-precision weapons on the decision-making center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army struck at the decision-making center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This was announced by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

The strike was delivered by high-precision long-range sea and land-based weapons, the military department said.

The object was hit. “The goal of the strike has been achieved,” the Defense Ministry added.

Over the past day, Russian troops repelled five attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction. The advancing units were opposed by servicemen of the Western Group of Russian Forces in the zone of a special military operation. The daily losses of the enemy in this direction amounted to 50 people, as well as two armored vehicles and three US-made M777 howitzers.