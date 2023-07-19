Marochko: The Russian army stepped up its strikes against the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction

The Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) have stepped up pressure on Ukrainian positions in the Krasnoliman direction. This is reported RIA News with reference to Lieutenant Colonel of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Andrei Marochko.

Marochko said that over the past 24 hours, group attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the areas of the settlements of Belogorovka, Serebryanka and Torskoe have increased significantly. He clarified that the fire is conducted both with the help of army aviation and artillery.

The interlocutor of the agency added that heavy flamethrower systems and armored vehicles are used at short distances.

Earlier, Marochko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering losses in fierce battles in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Kleshcheevka, Andreevka and Kurdyumovka. According to him, they daily lose up to a battalion of personnel in the Donetsk direction.