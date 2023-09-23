The Russian state company Rostec said on Friday that it had delivered to the Russian Air Force the A-50U aircraft developed for long-range radar detection and guidance, after developing it and reducing its weight compared to its predecessor, the A-50 surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft.

According to a military researcher who spoke to Sky News Arabia, the new aircraft can detect and monitor large numbers of drones at the same time, and would reduce attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian forces after they have become one of the main weapons in the current war. It could also help the Russian army, especially Air defense forces track the drones and destroy them before launching attacks on the forces or targeting cities inside Russia.

What is the Russian “mushroom plane”?

The A50U airborne early warning aircraft has command and control capabilities, and has the ability to track up to 60 targets simultaneously, according to military estimates. Among its capabilities are the following:

The ability to monitor air targets at a distance of up to 400 miles and ground targets at a distance of approximately 180 miles.

It tracks about 300 ground targets or 40 air targets simultaneously, according to the American newspaper “National Interest”.

Track targets at a range of up to 620 miles.

This aircraft can monitor up to 10 fighter aircraft for either air-to-air interception or ground attack.

It can be refueled by IL-78 tankers.

The aircraft can direct a greater number of aircraft interception equipment over a greater range while being able to track more advanced types of aircraft.

It has a large fiberglass dome over 30 feet in diameter.

It has a rotating antenna for a radar system, which is why it is nicknamed the “mushroom plane.”

The A-50U aircraft was developed and manufactured at the Beriev Aircraft Research and Engineering Complex in Taganrog in the Rostov region of Russia, according to the Russian TASS agency, which indicated that it is an upgraded version of the Ilyushin-76 military transport aircraft and entered service in the year. 1984.

What is its role in the Ukraine war?

The Russian company “Rostec” says that the Russian Air Force currently has 16 aircraft of this model, and it is an aircraft capable of monitoring a greater number of targets and marches at one time compared to its predecessor, the A-50.

She added that the use of modern equipment reduced the weight of the aircraft and allowed to increase the flight range and the time it spends in the air when performing combat missions.

As a result of the modernization, the aircraft received new technical equipment, which increases the speed and range of detection of air, land and sea targets, and the effectiveness of confronting the enemy.

The aircraft was upgraded as part of the long-range radar aircraft fleet modernization program stipulated by the Russian State Defense Order.

A-50U was activated in the area of ​​the special military operation and succeeded in detecting Ukrainian aircraft and drones.

Their use in Ukraine makes it possible to quickly detect enemy air objects and effectively counter them by aviation and air defense forces.

The key to victory in battles

In addition to the new aircraft, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and early warning aircraft played a major role, and became one of the secrets of the Russian army’s successes in the Ukraine war.

According to Russian and Western reports, the names of the Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft and the A50 early warning aircraft, also called the Beriev A-50, have emerged on the battlefield, as well as the Ilyushin-22 aircraft specialized in jamming and electronic warfare.

Military researcher in aviation affairs, Mina Adel, told Sky News Arabia, “These aircraft are of great importance on the battlefield to carry out surveillance and identify risks to draw a clear electronic picture of the battlefield.”