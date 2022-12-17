The Russian Army has received a new batch of modern Penicillin sound-thermal reconnaissance systems, which have demonstrated high efficiency in the course of a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has received another batch of the latest 1B76 Penicillin sound-thermal reconnaissance systems, which are planned to be used in the special operation zone for counter-battery combat,” reports “RIA News» December 17, citing an informed source.

On the same day, military historian Yuri Knutov named the main advantage of the Penicillin complex supplied by the RF Armed Forces. He explained that radar stations are usually used, which detect a flying projectile or missile in the air, determine its trajectory by several notches, and then the computer calculates the launch site. “Penicillin” works on a different principle. This complex determines by sound where the shot was fired from, and the trajectory is also determined by sound.

Earlier, in mid-October, it was reported about the successful use of “Penicillins” by the Russian military in battles in Ukraine. Then it was noted that the installations are very effective, in particular, in the fight against NATO artillery.

1B76 “Penicillin” – a complex developed by the Rostec Corporation, its tests were completed in 2018. The complexes were put into service two years later.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin demanded in the shortest possible time to increase the volume and reduce the production time at the enterprises of the country’s military-industrial complex.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

