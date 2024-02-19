Military correspondent Kots said that Russia received a box of cartridges from Poland in Avdeevka

Russian war correspondent Alexander Kots stated that the Russian army received ammunition from Poland. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

Kots is now in Avdeevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The military correspondent showed in the video a box with a set of cartridges, where a tag in Polish can be seen. “In Avdeevka, in the private sector, small arsenals were formed in houses at crossroads. That is, it was still possible to resist, but bk (combat position – approx. “Tapes.ru”) just abandoned,” he wrote.

Previously, the settlement was a powerful defensive hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). “Supplier countries are different. Here, for example, are Polish cartridges. With a tag. Packer – Samuchek, controller – Kowalski. Thank you, sir, send more,” Kots sarcastically said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced the start of work on demining roads and buildings in Avdievka. A separate group of specialists is also examining surviving houses and urban infrastructure for the presence of explosive ordnance or unexploded ordnance.