Rogov reported fierce battles near Verbovoy and Rabotino, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered heavy losses

Intense fighting is taking place in the area of ​​the settlements of Verbovoye and Rabotino. This was stated by the head of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

He clarified that the most fierce battles are taking place in sections of the Orekhovsky direction of the Zaporozhye front line. Rogov also emphasized that the Russian military is pushing back Ukrainian forces near the villages. According to the head of the movement, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering losses in weapons and personnel.

Russian troops entered Rabotino

On February 18, military correspondent Semyon Pegov reported that Russian troops had entered Rabotino. According to him, the first groups of Russian military managed to get hold of the village on the outskirts of the village on February 17, but to develop their success it was necessary to wait for a blow from Verbovoy, which happened later.

Prior to this, Rogov reported that the Russian Armed Forces occupied four strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction. He also noted that military operations in the Zaporozhye direction of the special military operation had intensified.

Vladimir Rogov, head of the public movement "We are together with Russia"

According to the head of the movement, the Russian army in the Rabotino area takes several strongholds of the Ukrainian Armed Forces per day. “For about two weeks, one, two, three, sometimes four of our midfielders were taken step by step every day. From the end of last week they began to become more active, using artillery, MLRS, heavy flamethrower systems, and so on,” he said.

Rogov also noted that the symbolism of this area lies in the fact that its capture by the Ukrainian Armed Forces was the main achievement of the summer counter-offensive carried out by Kiev.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are suffering heavy losses in the Zaporizhia direction

Earlier, a Ukrainian Armed Forces fighter told his friend that the Ukrainian army was suffering heavy losses in various directions of the front. So, according to him, in the area of ​​​​the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lose 15-20 soldiers every day, not counting the wounded. “We’re running out,” he admitted.

Prior to this, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that a Ukrainian Mi-24 attack helicopter was shot down in the Rabotino area. The car was destroyed by air defense means. Seven missiles were also intercepted.

In December, captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier Ivan Matvienko said that in the area of ​​the village of Rabotino, one of the Ukrainian units was suffering serious losses.

In the summer of 2023, Ukraine tried to regain previously lost territories as part of an announced counteroffensive. Then the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attempts to break through the defenses near Rabotino, Berdychi and on the Vremevsky ledge ended in thousands of losses in people and equipment.