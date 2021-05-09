The arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces received 19 new models of electronic warfare (EW) equipment, including aviation ones. On Sunday, May 9, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yuri Borisov told about this.

“Through the joint efforts of the Russian Ministry of Defense, scientific and defense-industrial complexes, since 2015, at all levels of command and control, modern ground, air and sea-based jamming systems have been created, many of which have no analogues in the world,” he is quoted as saying. Interfax.

According to Borisov, 19 state-of-the-art electronic warfare equipment, including airborne vehicles, have been developed. When creating them, the prospects for the development of control systems for troops and weapons of foreign armies were taken into account, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed out.

He added that the supply of this equipment to the troops made it possible to significantly expand the range of suppressed radio-electronic means of a potential enemy and increase the range of its use by 3.5 times. Among the most technologically advanced Borisov singled out the “Palantin” and “Tirada” complexes.

“The capabilities of these complexes are, without exaggeration, unique. They are capable of influencing a wide range of radio-electronic means, ensuring disruption of the operation of the enemy’s troops and weapons control systems, as well as covering important state and military facilities from being hit by modern means, ”added the Deputy Prime Minister.

In April, military experts told Izvestia that the electronic warfare troops will conduct several exercises this year. They will practice the skills of creating special zones that are completely inaccessible to cruise missiles, high-precision weapons and enemy drones. And already in 2022, such maneuvers will be repeated on a national scale.