The Ukrainian army announced on Sunday that Russian forces have expanded their offensive and are launching several attacks in eastern Ukraine as they attempt to advance beyond Avdiivka.

This comes the day after Kiev forces withdrew from this industrial city and Russia confirmed its control over Avdiivka.

Dmytro Lykhovy, the military spokesman for the eastern sector of the Ukrainian army, said on Sunday on television that “large Ukrainian forces” have stationed in new positions near Avdiivka and are “prepared” for the attacks that “unfortunately have begun.”

He stated that Russia is “trying to expand its attack” in the Donetsk region.

Oleksandr Tarnavsky, the sector commander, announced on the Telegram application that the Ukrainian military “repelled” today, Sunday, 14 attacks near “Lastushkini”, the small town located less than two kilometers from the northern neighborhoods of Avdiivka, and 23 other attacks in the “Marinka” region to the south. .

According to General Tarnavsky, Kiev forces also repelled 13 “attack attempts” near the towns of Robotny and Verbovy.

In the south of the country, the Ukrainian army reported attacks in the Zaporizhya region on Sunday.