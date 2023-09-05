A member of the audience asked Sky News if Russia had destroyed the Challenger 2 tank.

And “Sky News” used experts to determine whether the burning tank was British.

Military analyst Justin Crump says the wreckage does indeed belong to the British Challenger 2 tank.

He added that the tank’s gun, the general shape of the turret and the fuel box at the back in the image of the burning tank all match the British tank.

Crump pointed out that the thermal imaging device in the tank, located above its gun, is unique in this way, and it only comes with Challenger 2.

This is the first British Challenger 2 tank confirmed to have been destroyed by Russia in the Ukraine war.

London had donated 14 tanks of this type to Kiev earlier this year.

The only and last time that “Challenger 2” was destroyed, before the Ukraine war, was the Iraq war in 2003, and according to “Sky News”, this was done with friendly fire.

What do we know about the “British Beast”?

The Challenger 2 tanks have entered service with the British Army since 1994, and they represent the centerpiece of the tank force in its army, as reports indicate that the British Army has 400 tanks of this type.

The tank’s crew consists of 4 people, namely the commander, gunner, ammunition and driver, according to the American “Military Factory” website, which indicated that it was designed to be a main battle tank in ground battles.

Arming “Challenger-2”