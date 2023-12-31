The Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of Ukrainian Armed Forces aircraft near Odessa and Dnieper

Russian military personnel destroyed aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Odessa and Dnepropetrovsk regions. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Ukrainian equipment was destroyed in hangars and airfields, the military department specified.

In addition, the radar of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was hit near Odessa.

Also, over the past 24 hours, two launchers of the American HIMARS MLRS were destroyed in the Kharkov region and the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Ministry of Defense added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported on the response to the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Belgorod. The ministry reported attacks on decision-making centers and military installations in Kharkov. In particular, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Kharkov Palace Hotel, as a result of which representatives of Ukrainian military intelligence who participated in planning terrorist attacks on Russian territory were eliminated.