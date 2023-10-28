Military personnel of the Western Group of Russian Forces destroyed a control point for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansky district of the Kharkov region. This was reported on October 28 “Interfax” Head of the press center of the “West” group Sergei Zybinsky.

“During the counter-battery fight, the group’s artillery destroyed a mortar crew and a control center for unmanned aerial vehicles in the Stepovaya Novoselovka area,” he said.

In addition, according to Zybinsky, during the fighting, Russian military personnel, with the help of artillery, repelled an attack by assault groups of the 67th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Sinkovka area in the Kupyansk direction.

The day before, on October 27, it was reported that fighters of the “West” group repelled six attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kupyansk direction. As Zybinsky noted, the crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers carried out airstrikes on temporary deployment points, accumulations of weapons and military equipment of units of the 43rd mechanized brigade in the areas of Petropavlovka and Stepovaya Novoselovka.

On October 26, the head of the press center of the West group of forces reported that crews of heavy flamethrower systems (TOS) struck enemy manpower accumulations in the shelters of the 32nd mechanized brigade in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Sinkovka, Timkovka and Nadiya.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

