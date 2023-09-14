Ministry of Defense: AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery counter station destroyed in the Northern Military District zone

The Russian Army destroyed the American counter-battery station AN/TPQ-36 in the Kupyansk direction in the special military operation (SVO) zone. This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

In addition, during the fighting in this direction, the M777 artillery system and the Paladin self-propelled artillery unit were hit.

Also, over the past 24 hours, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed in the Kupyansk direction.