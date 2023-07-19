The Russian army launched a retaliatory missile attack on Odessa

The Russian army launched a missile attack on Odessa. About it informs Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring”.

The raid is said to have lasted more than an hour. The aviation of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia and the Navy were involved in it. The enemy infrastructure was hit by Kh-22 aircraft missiles, Caliber cruise missiles and kamikaze drones.

Military correspondents note that, probably, struck a fuel storage facility in Ilyichevsk, bordering Odessa. Judging by the incoming frames, the port also caught fire there.

Later it was confirmed that one of the targets was an oil depot in Odessa, now a fire is raging there.

Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov reportedthat you can hear explosions and the work of air defense (air defense) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Kharkiv regions. Also, according to him, inflicted attack on Ukrainian-controlled Zaporozhye.

Attacks on the port infrastructure of Ukraine are inflicted for the second day in a row

On the night of July 18, the Russian Armed Forces launched a retaliatory strike on facilities where terrorist attacks against Russia were being prepared using unmanned boats. They clarified that the massive shelling was carried out with high-precision sea-based weapons. In particular, the servicemen hit a shipyard in Odessa, where unmanned boats were manufactured.

Related materials:

In addition, then fuel storage facilities in the area of ​​Nikolaev and Odessa were destroyed – their total volume was about 70 thousand tons. According to the defense department, the destroyed facilities supplied the military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with fuel. “All the targets planned to strike have been hit. Fires and detonation were recorded at the destroyed facilities, ”the ministry reported.

Russian strikes are a response to the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Crimean bridge

On the night of July 17, the Crimean bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian drones. The explosion damaged the roadbed in the area of ​​​​the 145th support, the movement of trains and cars was temporarily suspended, as well as the work of the Kerch ferry crossing.

See also Dubai hosts the 19th Critical Care Conference 12 May Related materials:

As a result of the attack, one child was injured, the girl’s parents could not be saved. After that, the Kremlin announced the preparation of response measures. After yesterday’s strike on Ukrainian infrastructure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that this was retaliation for the attack on the Crimean bridge.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced retaliatory measures after the attack on the Crimean bridge. The head of state stressed that from a military point of view, the terrorist act in Kyiv has no meaning and meaning, since the building has not been used for military transportation for a long time.