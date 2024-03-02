The Russian army captured US equipment from the Vietnam War in Avdeevka

The Russian army captured US equipment from the Vietnam War in Avdievka – we are talking about an M113 armored personnel carrier. This is reported by RIA News.

“This model is notable for the fact that it is, in general, also a transport for a 120-mm mortar. Essentially, this is a nomadic weapon,” said an employee of a separate repair and evacuation weapons regiment with the call sign “Rotor.”

The armored vehicle is not damaged and is in good condition, which indicates that the equipment was simply abandoned, the agency clarifies.

The M113 was adopted by the US Army in 1961.