The Russian army began carpet bombing positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Inferno drones

The Russian army in the special military operation (SVO) zone began carpet bombing the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) using special Inferno drone bombers. The developer company Rustechdrone said that the drone was flying over the trenches of the Ukrainian military.

Russian units received hundreds of Inferno drones

A company representative said that hundreds of Inferno drone bombers have already been transferred to Russian units in the Northern Military District zone. He also explained how drones work.

“The Inferno drone is equipped with nine slots for dropping grenades. During a combat mission, he passes over Ukrainian trenches, opens bomb bays and drops grenades in series of three. It turns out to be an analogue of carpet bombing in large aviation,” said Rustekhdron.

Photo: Stanislav Krasilnikov / RIA Novosti

As a result of the attack by Inferno drones, the enemy suffers losses in personnel. The drone can also be effective in bombing lightly armored vehicles. The drone is equipped with an additional downward-facing targeting camera, so it does not need to hover over the trenches, but drops bombs on the move. The company explained that this increases the survivability of drones, since a hovering drone can be shot down with small arms.

“Inferno” carries four kilograms of combat load, it can include VOG-17, GP-25 grenades and factory ammunition for dropping from copters with fragmentation and cumulative types of warheads. The range of the drone is five kilometers. It belongs to FPV drones.

FPV drones were called the most popular in the Northeast Military District zone

Military expert, head of the department of political analysis and socio-psychological processes of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, retired colonel Andrei Koshkin, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, stated that the most popular drones in the zone of a special military operation can be called FPV drones. According to him, these drones are now needed by both Moscow and Kyiv. Koshkin believes that the parties will try to increase their supplies to the combat zone.

He also explained that these are technologically more advanced combat drones that had already appeared during the SVO period. They were known about before, but their widespread use can be associated with the SVO in Ukraine.

“In English, these three abbreviated letters [FPV] translated as “first-person view”. These drones have cameras at an angle of 190 degrees and immediately transmit information to the helmet worn by the operator. This picture is recorded, immediately transmitted, and it looks as if the operator is inside this drone and is flying,” he said.