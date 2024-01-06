“RV”: the assault on Avdeevka has begun in all directions

She began the assault on Avdeevka in all directions. This is reported by Telegram-channel “Operation Z: Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring.”

The assault is accompanied by massive artillery strikes.

As military expert Andrei Koshkin previously explained, a new phase of the assault on Avdeevka became possible thanks to the liberation of Maryinka. “I would really like that Avdiivka did not hold out for a long time, because shelling of peaceful areas of Donetsk also comes from here,” the expert said.

The transition to a new phase of the assault became known at the end of December.