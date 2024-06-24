Russian Defense Ministry: Armed Forces attacked the logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Western weapons

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) attacked a Ukrainian logistics center where weapons were stored and distributed. Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the department, among the weapons stored in the warehouse there were also Western-made weapons. It is clarified that in just one day, the Russian Army hit 112 areas where equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was concentrated.