The Russian Ministry of Defense said, “In the direction of Solidar, the enemy launched an attack yesterday (Thursday) along the front line, whose length exceeds 95 km. Ukrainian army units launched 26 attacks with the participation of more than a thousand soldiers and up to 40 tanks,” stressing that all these attacks were repelled and prevented. no hack.

On the other hand, Hana Malyar, the deputy defense minister of Ukraine, said on Friday that Ukrainian forces advanced about two kilometers around the eastern city of Pakhmut this week, and that they did not give up any position in the city at that time.

But she appeared to play down talk that Ukraine had already launched a long-awaited counter-offensive, urging Ukrainians to ignore what she called “Russian disinformation” about the situation in and around Bakhmut.

On Thursday, some Russian military bloggers reported that Ukrainian forces had breached parts of the front line.

Moscow denied the reports and said the situation was under control after ten months of fierce fighting in Bakhmut.

Maliar wrote on the Telegram application, “How does the enemy cover the battles in Bakhmut? (The enemy) praises itself, talks about supposed successes, and composes stories about our military leadership.”

“At the same time, the enemy is providing false information about weapons shortages that are likely intended to justify the real situation,” she added.