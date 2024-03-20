Artillerymen of the MLRS “Smerch” of the group of forces “West” during counter-battery combat destroyed an artillery crew of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border area of ​​the Belgorod region. On March 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed a fragment of the combat work of military personnel.

Having received target designations from the crew of the reconnaissance and fire control radar complex (radar) “Zoo”, the gunners of the “West” group of troops struck the identified enemy position from the high-power multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) “Smerch” in the Belgorod direction of the special military operation .

During reconnaissance of the positions of fire weapons of Ukrainian terrorist formations in the border area of ​​the Belgorod region, the calculation of the Zoo radar revealed the enemy’s use of multiple launch rocket systems, as well as foreign-made artillery guns, after which they calculated the trajectories of the projectiles to establish the coordinates of the targets’ locations.

“The radar complex is a counter-battery system that detects enemy guns, mortars, and MLRS. We process the coordinates when the projectile is in the air and transmit them to the fire control point. Then our guys hit the targets,” the head of the radar station with the call sign Sarma spoke about the principle of working with the Zoo.

Then the combat crew of the group’s Smerch MLRS, having received fire damage data, immediately moved to the line of opening fire. After performing single and salvo fire, the fighters destroyed the identified enemy artillery. The group's unmanned aerial vehicle crews provided correction and control of target destruction.

The capabilities of the Zoo radar allow you to simultaneously detect up to 70 different enemy artillery positions and provide their coordinates within the first 20 seconds after the salvo. In addition, the complex detects enemy unmanned aerial vehicles, determining their coordinates with subsequent transmission of data to the control point.

The crew accounted for destroyed American-made M-777 howitzers, Grad MLRS and armored combat vehicles of Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups, the Ministry of Defense added.

On March 19, the Ministry of Defense described how tankers from the West group of forces destroyed artillery and mortar crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the border areas of the Belgorod region. The group's scouts identified the firing positions of Ukrainian militants, where Ukrainian Armed Forces crews camouflaged an artillery howitzer and a roaming mortar. The coordinates of the target were received by the crew of the T-72B3 tank, which was on combat duty.

On March 18, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov showed the work of artillerymen of the 36th Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on one of the fronts in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the Northern Military District zone. He said that each shell weighs more than 80 kg, but artillerymen load a full load of ammunition, which includes 40 shells at once, two or three times a day to successfully complete combat missions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

