The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia in 2021 will receive a new gliding bomb “Drill”. This was announced on May 9 by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yuri Borisov.

“The test results have confirmed the combat effectiveness of the Drill air bomb,” he said.Interfax“Borisov.

According to him, the purchases of the bombs are planned in accordance with the state defense order for the current year, as well as for the planning period of 2022 – 2023.

It is clarified that earlier Borisov had already announced that the planes of operational-tactical aviation would be supplied with “Drill”.

The development of a new aerial bomb in Russia became known in September 2016. According to the developer, it has the ability to independently fly to the target after launching at a distance of up to 30 km.

In 2018, the general director of the Tekhmash concern, Vladimir Lepin, reported that this aerial bomb could plan tens of kilometers and neutralize heavy equipment. At the same time, an aircraft armed with a Drill may not enter the enemy’s air defense zone and avoid additional risk. The Drill will be nearly impossible to recognize on radar.