The Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian Armed Forces took more advantageous positions in the area of ​​​​Vogledar

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia managed to take more advantageous positions in the area of ​​Vuhledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced to journalists on Monday, January 30, by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

The representative of the department explained that the units of the group of troops “Vostok” inflicted a fire defeat on Ukrainian servicemen from the 1st tank brigade. Also, the Russian military attacked the 102nd territorial defense brigade near the village of Uspenovka, Zaporozhye region, Konashenkov said.

The total losses of the enemy in the South-Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions amounted to 25 people, the Ministry of Defense stressed.

The department added that the Russian military destroyed two Ukrainian armored combat vehicles, D-20 and D-30 howitzers, and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount in these areas.

On the eve of the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had entrenched themselves in Vugledar and had not received an order to retreat.

Prior to that, he stated that the Russian military was entrenched in the eastern part of Vugledar.

On January 27, Pushilin’s adviser Igor Kimakovsky reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to transfer units from Artemovsk (Ukrainian name Bakhmut) to Vuhledar in order to contain the advance of the Russian army.