Rogov announced the transfer of 4 settlements of Zaporozhye under the operational control of the RF Armed Forces

The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia took four settlements in the Zaporozhye region under operational control. This was announced by the chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, reports TASS.

“Four settlements were taken under operational control in the nearest suburb to Orekhov. This is a local success,” said Rogov.

Earlier, he said that Kyiv had withdrawn troops from the Zaporozhye region to the area of ​​Soledar and Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut). According to him, only a few elite units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the National Guard, the foreign legion, as well as territorial defense remained on the line of contact.

On January 16, it became known about the capture of the village of Kleshcheevka, located in the southern suburbs of Artemovsk, by the PMC Wagner.