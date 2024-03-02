Russian military personnel thwarted an attempt to rotate the Ukrainian army near Ugledar and eliminated the enemy engineer group. This was reported on March 3 “RIA News” Head of the press center of the Eastern group of Russian troops Alexander Gordeev.

“During active operations, the enemy’s attempts to rotate military personnel in the Ugledar area were stopped. The engineering and sapper group in the Chervony area was destroyed,” he said.

Gordeev noted that over the past 24 hours, the Russian military, with the help of bomber strikes and artillery fire, liquidated 16 temporary deployment points, and also destroyed four drone control points and an ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the southern Donetsk direction.

The day before, on March 2, the commander of the assault detachment with the call sign Saval said that seven Russian servicemen of the assault detachment of the 394th regiment of the 5th combined arms army of the Eastern group captured a large stronghold of the Ukrainian army near Ugledar and destroyed eight enemy fighters.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

