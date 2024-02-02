The head of the press center of the Vostok group, Alexander Gordeev, reported on February 3 that the Russian military stopped four attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to strengthen forward positions and carry out rotations in the southern Donetsk direction in the areas of Staromayorsky and Rivnopol.

He noted that the Russian military hit strongholds and areas of concentration of manpower of the 58th motorized infantry brigade and the 127th territorial defense brigade in the Urozhainy area. For this purpose, bomber aircraft, artillery fire and heavy mortar systems were used. In addition, two temporary deployment points and an unmanned aircraft control center in the Vodyanoye area were destroyed.

“The enemy’s losses were: a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount, two D-30 towed howitzers, two cars, two aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, more than 100 military personnel,” Gordeev said in an interview with “RIA News”.

Earlier that day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that army aviation crews on Mi-28N helicopters carried out an attack with unguided aircraft missiles on strongholds and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction.

The day before, on February 2, Gordeev reported that servicemen of the Vostok group stopped six attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strengthen forward positions and carry out rotations in the Novomikhailovka and Staromayorsky areas.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

