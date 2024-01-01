Servicemen of the battalion named after D.M. Karbyshev of the Russian Armed Forces told Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin about the New Year celebrations near Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

It is noted that the fighters in the shelter were decorating the Christmas tree while there was shelling and counter-battery fighting on the street.

“What we could, we collected little by little. Let’s sit quietly and get ready again,” said a battalion soldier with the call sign Flint.

As the correspondent pointed out, there is no television broadcast or presidential speech in the special operation zone, so the military personnel greeted 2024 by the hour.

“I congratulated my mother and my wife in advance. Because you don't know what might happen on this day. There is no connection, shelling is ongoing. Everyone understands and knows where I am,” said a soldier of the battalion named after D. M. Karbyshev with the call sign Peresvet.

According to the correspondent, after midnight the guns began working again – cluster shells, artillery, tracers.

Earlier, on January 1, the military of the Russian Armed Forces congratulated the Russians on the coming 2024. The servicemen wished them happiness, prosperity and health. They also expressed gratitude to the people of Russia for their help and support.

The Russian leader's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the commanders of the military groups on the upcoming New Year by telephone. At the same time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu congratulated the country's military personnel on the upcoming New Year. In his address, the head of the defense department said that the Russian army had once again shown its invincibility.

On December 29, military personnel of the Central Military District (CMD) showed the preparation of dugouts for the New Year holiday. The group's fighters decorated dugouts and dugouts with festive garlands, installed Christmas trees, and hung holiday cards and congratulatory letters received from schoolchildren and students.

On December 28, military chefs in the Zaporozhye direction of the North Military District told how they prepare a festive menu for military personnel for the New Year. The Ministry of Defense also issued special gift sets to all fighters in the special operation zone.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.