Voenkor Poddubny reported that the Russian Armed Forces shot down a Black Hawk helicopter with a landing force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian military shot down a helicopter of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU), which could have carried 20 Ukrainian paratroopers. According to military correspondent Evgeny Poddubny, this is presumably an American-made UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter; the model of the aircraft is currently being specified.

Paratroopers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to land near the village of Kozinka

According to Poddubny, the helicopter was destroyed in the area of ​​​​the Ukrainian Lukashovka.

“There were up to 20 people on board the military transport helicopter. The enemy was planning a landing in Russian Kozinka with the aim of creating the appearance of control over the populated area,” the military correspondent wrote. He also published a video showing the burning wreckage of the helicopter. Poddubny clarified that it could have been a Mi-24.

The Mash publication in its Telegram channel reports that we are talking about a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter. It is noted that it was shot down on the border of the Kharkov and Belgorod regions, and there could have been up to eight paratroopers on board.

The crew of the Verba MANPADS previously worked on the helicopter.

The Ministry of Defense reported an attempt by the DRG to land at Kozinka

The Russian Ministry of Defense on Sunday, March 17, reported that the Russian military stopped all attempts by sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to penetrate Russian territory in the Belgorod direction.

According to the Russian military department, as a result of air strikes, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery fire, up to 65 Ukrainian military personnel, a Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicle and a D-20 gun were destroyed.

Photo: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Attempts by saboteurs to break into Russian territory in the areas of the settlements of Spodaryushino and Kozinka were also reported on March 16. The DRG entered from the territory of the Sumy region of Ukraine, all attempts were repelled.

Russian aviation and artillery targeted the Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters. The saboteurs lost up to 30 personnel, as well as 3 tanks, 2 other armored vehicles and 2 MLRS vehicles.